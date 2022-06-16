Wealthquest Corp Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.47 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

