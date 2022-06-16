Wealthquest Corp Sells 2,506 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOA. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

