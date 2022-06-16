Wealthquest Corp Acquires 48,458 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New makes up 2.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.14% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 4th quarter worth about $2,653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

