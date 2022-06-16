Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 16.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter worth about $1,878,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000.

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

