CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 808,175 shares during the period. CommScope comprises 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CommScope by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CommScope by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CommScope by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

