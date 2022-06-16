Comerica Bank Has $17.85 Million Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.33% of Fox Factory worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FOXF opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

