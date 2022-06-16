Comerica Bank Sells 6,701 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.