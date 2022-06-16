SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,236.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $458.45 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

