SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $217,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

