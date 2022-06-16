344 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,445,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $526.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $455.71 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $124,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

