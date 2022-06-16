KB Financial Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KB Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.