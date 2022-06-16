KB Financial Partners LLC Has $293,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 807.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

