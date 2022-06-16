Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Lifted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,017,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

WTS stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

