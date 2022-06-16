FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.33.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $355.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.