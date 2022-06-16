KB Financial Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $150.04 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.16 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

