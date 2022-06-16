Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

