Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,810 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.