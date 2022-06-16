ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 44,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,147,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after buying an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 299.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 22.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,224,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 227,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $84,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

