Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.13. 466,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,339,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the period. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $65,474,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

