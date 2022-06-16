Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,453,316 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,453,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $97,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

