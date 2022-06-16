Critical Comparison: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 3.19 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -7.13 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.25 -$161.39 million N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -35.29% -22.28% -13.05% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -1,448.06% -112.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Streamline Health Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc., a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Its cloud-based, real-time communications platform enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications empowering the application programming interface economy. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. also has strategic partnerships with AT&T, IBM, and Etisalat to sell various solutions. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

