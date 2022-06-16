EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

EQNR stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

