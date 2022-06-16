NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 22,049 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in PayPal by 12,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

