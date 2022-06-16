Critical Contrast: VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get VTEX alerts:

This table compares VTEX and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% Smith Micro Software -58.25% -11.61% -9.79%

48.6% of VTEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTEX and Smith Micro Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million 6.00 -$60.51 million ($0.37) -10.89 Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.39 -$31.04 million ($0.64) -3.95

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VTEX and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 Smith Micro Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 453.97%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 170.75%. Given VTEX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than Smith Micro Software.

Summary

VTEX beats Smith Micro Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Smith Micro Software (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers; and technical support and customer services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.