V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $954,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $945,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 264,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $244.94 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

