Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

