Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

