Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Review

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Yunji has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.5% of Yunji shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Allego shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji 5.42% 9.83% 6.11% Allego N/A N/A -78.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yunji and Allego, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allego has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.01%. Given Allego’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Yunji.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yunji and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $338.22 million 0.65 $20.71 million $0.06 17.17 Allego $102.10 million 5.06 -$378.20 million N/A N/A

Yunji has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. Yunji Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Allego Company Profile

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

