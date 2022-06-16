Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

