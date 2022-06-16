Frank Calderoni Sells 36,754 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 790,250 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,476,000 after buying an additional 3,140,643 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,471,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,597,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $81,359,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAN. Barclays lifted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

About Anaplan (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.