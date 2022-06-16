Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 575 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aflac were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.82.

AFL opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

