Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

