1,849 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $446,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 143.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $325.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.21. The company has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.