17,038 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

