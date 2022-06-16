Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $352,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE:TSM opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $462.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

