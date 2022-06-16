Titleist Asset Management LTD. Buys Shares of 9,205 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,346,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,211,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

WBA stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

