Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.50 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $220.85 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

