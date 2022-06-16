Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after buying an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after buying an additional 113,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,464,000 after buying an additional 63,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

