EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,425,000 after purchasing an additional 815,055 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

