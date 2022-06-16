EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,387,000 after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 137,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

