EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000.

KBWY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

