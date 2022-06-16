Rinkey Investments Takes $26,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

