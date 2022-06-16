Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.31.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

