Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 310 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

SYK opened at $202.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $198.29 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

