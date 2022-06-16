Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,441,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

