SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.