EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 699.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,761,000 after purchasing an additional 294,487 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,864,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.05.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $323.79 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.80. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

