Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

