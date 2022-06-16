EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $23,562,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 46.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,132 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

