EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

